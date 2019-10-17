Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

Indian Army starts digitising records of its officers

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 5:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 5:43 am IST

Oasis will also carry the photographs of the dependants of the Army officers.

Manpower Planning (MP) Directorate, is responsible for custody and maintenance of approximately 1.2 lakh service records of serving and retired officers of the Indian Army. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Indian Army has started digitisation of the service and personal records of its officers. Army has launched a new software “Officers Automated Structured Information System “ (Oasis) which has started digitising the records of the Army officers. The new software is hosted on Army’s intranet and can be accessed by the Army officers to check their details.

“Before the roll out of the Oasis the records were manually preserved by Manpower Planning (MP) Directorate and the whole process of collecting the records, checking the records and keeping a track was very cumbersome. With the new system, things are expected to become smooth,” said sources.

A similar system is already functioning for the Army jawans.

Manpower Planning (MP) Directorate, is responsible for custody and maintenance of approximately 1.2 lakh service records of serving and retired officers of the Indian Army.

While the software was launched in June, it started documentation process from 29th September. Till now records of 400-500 officers have already been stored on Oasis and records of all Army officers are expected to be completely digitised in 5-6 months.

“The software will have complete record of all the occurrences in the life of an officer. When he joined the service and so on. If the officer founds any mistake in the record there is option of query boxes where he can raise complaints,” said sources.

Oasis will also carry the photographs of the dependants of the Army officers. “There have been instances in past where people have make fake dependent cards. The new system is expected to prevent such frauds,” said sources.

On the retirement of the officer, the whole data will migrate from Oasis to Retired Officers Digital Records Archive (RODRA) which holds the pension details of the retired Army officers.

Oasis will also integrate with other department of the Army and will allow officers to access their salary slips and other details.

“In far off border posts, it takes many days for Army officers to get their records through mail but Army’s intranet is available at many of these places for them get check their details,” said sources.

