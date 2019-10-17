Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

India, All India

History will take note of those who ridiculed abrogation of Art 370: PM

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 1:28 pm IST

He expressed confidence that the BJP will break all victory records in the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally at Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, he said the next week's state Assembly polls were a battle between BJP's "karyashakti" (power of development) and opposition's "swarth shakti" (selfishness). (Photo: ANI)
 Addressing an election rally at Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, he said the next week's state Assembly polls were a battle between BJP's "karyashakti" (power of development) and opposition's "swarth shakti" (selfishness). (Photo: ANI)

Beed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the opposition, saying history will have a mention of those who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally at Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, he said the next week's state Assembly polls were a battle between BJP's "karyashakti" (power of development) and opposition's "swarth shakti" (selfishness).

"History will take note of every person who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370," he said. Further targeting the Congress and NCP leaders, he wondered if "frustrated and dejected" people could do anything good for people. "The process of jailing those who looted public money has begun," the prime minister said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will break all victory records in the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, narendra modi, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. (Photo: ANI)

Had it not been for Savarkar, 1857 rebellion wouldn't have become history: Amit Shah

Gaya SSP Rajeeev MIshra speaking to reporters. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Man arrested for extortion in name of Naxal organisations

According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans. (Photo: File)

Delegation of 15 depositors of PMC Bank to meet Manmohan Singh

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31. (Photo credit: fortishealthcare.com)

Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

MOST POPULAR

1

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

2

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

3

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

4

Google abandons Pixel 4 India launch

5

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham