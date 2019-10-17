Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 07:09 PM IST

India, All India

HC sets aside stay on Mahua Moitra's defamation complaint proceedings

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 6:35 pm IST

The order had come on an application moved by Chaudhary seeking perjury action against the MP for allegedly concealing relevant facts.

In her defamation complaint Moitra had said that her June 25 speech was inspired by a holocaust poster in a United States museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism and that she had 'clearly attributed' the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster. (Photo: File)
 In her defamation complaint Moitra had said that her June 25 speech was inspired by a holocaust poster in a United States museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism and that she had 'clearly attributed' the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday set aside an order staying proceedings in a defamation complaint filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra against Zee News and its editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary in connection with a show on her June 25 speech in Parliament.

Justice Brijesh Sethi set aside the September 25 decision of the Sessions court which had put on hold the defamation proceedings against the channel going on before a magisterial court.

In her plea, the Trinamool Congress MP had contended that the Sessions court ought not to have intervened in the defamation proceedings when it was at the pre-summoning stage.

The order had come on an application moved by Chaudhary seeking perjury action against the MP for allegedly concealing relevant facts in her defamation complaint.

Moitra in her plea before the high court had said that the Sessions court ought not to have stayed the proceedings against a "proposed" accused on his plea.

In her defamation complaint Moitra had said that her June 25 speech was inspired by a holocaust poster in a United States museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism and that she had "clearly attributed" the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster.

The complaint claimed that the news channel ran a broadcast stating that she had plagiarised her "hate-filled speech" delivered in Parliament.

Subsequently, Zee News filed a defamation complaint against Moitra for allegedly making statements against them to the media.

The alleged defamatory statement against the news channel was made while she was speaking to reporters on the allegation against her.

Moitra has been summoned by a magisterial court to appear before it on October 25 in the defamation complaint by the channel.

Tags: mahua moitra, defamation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Anand accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, Himanshu, Ravi Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar and John Sotra joined the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing in presence of its state president Jagdish Bhagat and state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan. (Photo: File | Representational)

Former PDP leader, several others join BJP in Jammu

Hitting out at the Congress-NCP, Modi said the two parties opposed decisions taken in the interest of national security and national integration. (Photo: ANI)

'Shivaji Maharaj's family with us': PM stresses NDA govt's nationalist policies

The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody in INX Media case filed by CBI

After the killing, the accused, who was also wanted in connection with several robberies in the area, absconded and eluded the police for nearly three decades. (Photo: File | Representational)

27 years on, cops solve murder case only to find accused dead

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech X2 TWS earphones review: Super light, super compact, but average sound

2

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

3

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

4

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

5

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham