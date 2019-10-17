Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

India, All India

Gunmen kill a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 3:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 3:03 am IST

In the earlier clash, two Lashkar militants were killed in Kawni village of Awantipore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on October 8.

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh (Photo: ANI)
 Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: In a gory act, gunmen on Wednesday shot dead from point blank range a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district. The police blamed the incident on separatist militants and said the victim, 29-year-old Sethi Kumar Sagar, a brick kiln worker and a resident of Bansula Champa area of Chhattisgarh, was walking with another civilian — believed to be his cousin — when two gunmen targeted him in Pulwama’s Nihama area near Kakpora railway station. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, while confirming it, said a manhunt had been launched for the assailants.

In the evening, gunmen opened fire on two non-Kashmiri apple buyers in neighbouring Shopian district’s Tranz area. One of them, identified as Charanjit Singh, was brought dead to Pulwama’s district hospital whereas the other, Sanjiv Kumar, is fighting for his life, the police and hospital sources said. The sources said the duo, belonging to Ferozpur district of Punjab, were targeted by suspected militants while apple boxes bought by them were being loaded in a truck in the village. The gunmen also torched the truck, the sources added.

On Monday night, suspected militants had shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan identified as Sharief Khan in Sindhoo-Shirmal village of Shopiant. The gunmen also torched his truck loaded with apples which were to be transported out of the Valley. The co-driver of the truck had escaped unhurt. The police had said two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, were involved in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, three militants associated with the outlawed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba were killed in a firefight with the security forces in J&K’s Anantnag district. One Army soldier was injured during the clash, the officials said.

The officials said that the fighting broke out during a cordon-and-search operation launched by the Army and other security forces in Anantnag’s Pazalpora village on specific intelligence inputs received from the district police.

The police said that the encounter at Pazalpora started at 6 am after the Army, the J&K police’s counter-insurgency Special Operations Group and the CRPF laid siege to the village to start searches.

They identified the slain militants as Nasir Gulzar, a resident of Kharpora Arwani of Anantnag, Aqib Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Redwani Payeen of neighbouring Kulgam district, and Zahid Hussain Lone of Takiya Masood Shah, Bijbehara (Anantnag).

“All the killed terrorists as per police records were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” a statement by the police said.

This was the fifth clash between the militants and the security forces in Kashmir since August 5 when Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and J&K was bifurcated into two Union territories, and the second major encounter in the southern Valley in the past nine days. In the earlier clash, two Lashkar militants were killed in Kawni village of Awantipore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on October 8.

Tags: dilbagh singh, gunmen
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Babri Masjid Action Comm-ittee convenor Zafaryab Jilani at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya ruling reserved after 40-day SC hearing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘Doob maro’: Modi slams Oppn over its 370 stance

Water spraying tankers to curb air pollution launched by MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Air quality ‘very poor’ at 17 out of 37 checkpoints

Kartarpur Corridor

India, Pakistan close to a Kartarpur agreement

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

2

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

3

Google abandons Pixel 4 India launch

4

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

5

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham