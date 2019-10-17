Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

India, All India

Govt obsessed with blaming opponent for bank crisis: Manmohan Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 2:58 pm IST

The statement came as a response to Sitharaman’s remark blaming Singh and Raghuram Rajan for the bank crisis.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
  Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. The statement came as a response to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark blaming Singh and Raghuram Rajan for the bank crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Singh said: "I have just seen the statements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I won't like to comment on that statement, but before one can fix the economy, one needs a correct diagnosis of its ailments and their causes. The government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponent, thus it is unable to find a solution that will ensure revival of the economy."

On Tuesday, Nirmala Sitharaman said she held the Manmohan Singh-Raghuram Rajan combination responsible for subjecting public sector banks (PSBs) to their "worst phase".

Speaking on PMC Bank scam, Singh made an appeal to PM Modi to resolve grievances of 16 lakh people affected.

“It’s very unfortunate what has happened in the case of this bank. I appeal to the Maharashtra CM, the PM and the finance minister to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the affected 16 lakh people,” said the former PM.

“I expect the government of India, RBI and the Maharashtra government to put their head together and provide a credible, pragmatic and effective solution to this case where the depositors are trying for justice,” he added.

Manmohan Singh said that Maharashtra witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in past five years due to the "economic slowdown" in the country.

"Mumbai accounts for nearly one-third of India's direct tax collection. It is a true cosmopolitan hub and so to the Hindi and Marathi film industries. It is India's city of dreams. Sadly, the present slowdown and the government's apathy and incapability are affecting the future and aspirations of millions of our people," Singh said while addressing media in Mumbai.

"The much advertised double engine model of governance on which BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Mumbai and Maharashtra have had to face some of the worst effects of grave economic slowdown. Manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for four consecutive years. Maharashtra has witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in the past five years," he added.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Maharashtra on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 21.

Tags: manmohan singh, nirmala sitharaman, public sector bank, raghuram rajan
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

After the killing, the accused, who was also wanted in connection with several robberies in the area, absconded and eluded the police for nearly three decades. (Photo: File | Representational)

27 years on, cops solve murder case only to find accused dead

The complaint letter said that Supreme Court advocate has committed 'highly unethical' act by tearing into pieces a copy of the map submitted before the top court. (Photo: File | ANI)

Ayodhya case: Complaint filed against Muslim party's lawyer for tearing map in SC

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: FIle)

UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

2

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

3

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

4

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

5

Google abandons Pixel 4 India launch

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham