Delhi court issues production warrant against ex-FM in INX case, hearing today

The court has issued directions to the Tihar Jail authorities to produce Chidambaram at 3 pm on Thursday.

 The Enforcement Directorate had sought 14 days remand of Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday issued a production warrant for former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's presence in the court on Thursday in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought 14 days remand of Chidambaram.

The law enforcement agency informed Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that it has arrested Chidambaram after interrogating him in Tihar Jail. ED has also told the Court that a statement of Chidambaram was recorded during the interrogation on Wednesday.

Chidambaram's arrest came a day after a special court allowed the ED to grill Chidambaram for 30 minutes in connection with the matter to decide on his arrest.

A three-member team of ED including Mahesh Gupta, Sandeep Thapliyal, and Dainik Jain had arrived at Tihar Jail to interrogate P Chidambaram, who is lodged in the case which is also being investigated by the CBI.

Nalini and Karti Chidambaram, the wife and son of the Congress leader, too reached the jail premises ahead of the interrogation process.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since September 5 in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. His remand is slated to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

