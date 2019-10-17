Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 08:39 PM IST

India, All India

BSF Soldier killed in firing by Bangladesh soldiers at West Bengal border

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 8:15 pm IST

Relations between the two nations have been cordial and it is endeavored that situation does not deteriorate.

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. (Photo: Representational image)
Kolkata: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed and another seriously injured when their patrol came under fire from the Bangladeshi Border Guards after a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad, NDTV reported.

"This morning, three Indian fishermen went fishing in River Padma in the border area. Two fishermen returned and approached the Kakmarichar BSF post, saying that the Border Guard Bangladesh had apprehended them and later released two of them," BSF said in a statement.

BSF said the Bangladesh Guards called a flag meeting over the issue.

"Around 1030 hrs, the Post Commander and five troopers approached the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) patrol in a BSF boat. During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol not only refused to release the Indian fisherman but also tried to cordon the BSF troops. Sensing that the situation is worsening, the BSF party immediately returned. BGB troops opened fire on the returning BSF party," it added.

Both soldiers were evacuated to the nearest medical facility, where Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh was declared dead on arrival. The injured soldier is being treated in a hospital.

Singh, 50, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

BSF chief VK Johri later called up his Bangladesh counterpart Major General Shafeenul Islam over a hotline, apprising him of the incident, news agency PTI reported. Major General Islam has assured a probe into the incident.

Relations between the two border forces have been cordial for decades and efforts are on to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate, the agency added.

