Friday, Sep 17, 2021 | Last Update : 07:19 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Sep 2021  Government gives Rs.30,600 crore guarantee to set up 'Bad Bank'
India, All India

Government gives Rs.30,600 crore guarantee to set up 'Bad Bank'

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Sep 17, 2021, 6:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2021, 6:52 am IST

A ‘bad bank’ is a bank that buys the bad loans of other lenders and financial institutions to help clear their balance sheet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at NMC in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at NMC in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: The government, on Thursday, said that the Union Cabinet has okayed a proposal to provide Rs 30,600 crore government guarantee for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) or commonly known as "bad bank" as part of resolution of bad loans. The proposed bad bank or NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing here.

The idea of having a bad bank was first mooted by Sitharaman in the Budget of 2020-2021. It was her effort to tackle non-perforning asset of NPA of a bank which has been financially distressed for years. A ‘bad bank’ is a bank that buys the bad loans of other lenders and financial institutions to help clear their balance sheet.

 

Announcing the big bank reforms, Sitharaman said, "The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved a proposal of government guaranteeing security receipts issued by NARCL which will aggregate NPAs in banks' balance sheets (for which full provisioning has been done) and manage and dispose of them professionally, this will thus clean up banks' balance sheets. Apart from the  NARCL, the government will also set up India debt resolution company," she added.

As fas as the ownership is concerned, she explained that along with NARCL, we are also setting up an India Debt Resolution Company Limited, PSBs will have 51 per cent ownership in NARCL, while PSBs and public financial institutions will have a maximum of 49 per cent stake. she also said that 15 per cent cash payment to be made to banks for NPAs based on some valuation, 85 per cent to be given as security receipts. "The government guarantee for security receipts issued by NARCL will be for 5 years. However, all bad loans brought to the NARCL will have to be resolved within 5 years," she added.

 

She reminded that the Union Budget announced the intent to set up an ARC-AMC to takeover existing debt, manage and dispose them off to buyers to realise the value of the stressed assets. "The Centre came up with 4R strategy - recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms for the banking sector. After recognition, quantification of NPAs started in a planned manner and banks started recovering money. In last 6 financial years, the 4Rs were executed meticulously and banks have recovered Rs 5,01,479 crore," she added.

Boasting the government's achievement, she claimed that PSBs are now not only making profits, they are also raising money from the markets, a total of Rs 58,697 crore has been raised by PSBs as debt and equity.

 

"Only two PSBs are making losses as of date. We have addressed issues in the banking sector that were staring us in the face in 2015. Banks have recovered more than Rs 5 lakh crore in last six financial years, of which Rs 3.1 lakh crore has been recovered since March 2018," she said, adding that Rs 99,000 crore has been recovered from written-off assets such as Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel.

Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, non performing assets, bad bank, national asset reconstruction company
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Prime Minister said that he was confident that work on the new Parliament building will be completed on time. (PTI)

Modi hits out at critics of Central Vista project

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

A medical staff checks the body temperature of a young passenger upon his arrival at a railway platform in Mumbai on September 13, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

India records 30,570 COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

India may set up a rocket force: Chief of Defence Staff

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham