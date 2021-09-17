Applied Maths to be treated at par with Maths for admission to UG courses

Friday, Sep 17, 2021 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2021, 12:59 pm IST

The marks obtained by the candidates in this subject may be included for calculating the aggregate marks for deciding the eligibility for admission. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities to treat the Academic Mathematics subject for class 12 students at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission to undergraduate courses for humanities and commerce.

The directive by the UGC came following a request by the CBSE that noted that some universities make it mandatory for students to have studied mathematics as a subject at the senior secondary level to take admission in undergraduate courses in economics, commerce and social sciences.

 

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a course Applied Mathematics for students of classes 11 and 12. The subject involves 80 per cent marks for theory and 20 per cent marks for practical work in the board examination. This subject is offered under academic stream and has curriculum specifications that are compatible with the other major subjects," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to vice chancellors.

This subject is a regular academic subject, he said.

The marks obtained by the candidates in this subject may be included for calculating the aggregate marks for deciding the eligibility for admission. Hence, Applied Mathematics may be considered at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in courses of humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences," Jain said.

 

The commission has asked universities to take appropriate action for recognition of the new subject -- Applied Mathematics -- for admission of students in degree programmes.

The CBSE had introduced Applied Mathematics as an academic elective which is in addition to the existing Mathematics subject offered by the board. The course was introduced primarily to increase the mathematical skills and knowledge required even in social science, humanities, commerce, accountancy and other aligned fields.

The board had noted that the subject shall be beneficial to students, who want to pursue higher education in social sciences, commerce, fine arts and biological sciences.

 

"It has been observed that some universities make it mandatory for the students to offer Mathematics at the senior secondary level to take admission in undergraduate courses in economics, commerce and social sciences etc, the CBSE had said in a communication to the UGC

ln view of this, you are requested to consider the new Applied Mathematics course at par with the existing Mathematics course of CBSE for admission to higher studies in courses other than engineering, mathematics and physical sciences," the board has told the commission recently.

