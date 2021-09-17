Friday, Sep 17, 2021 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Sep 2021  AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada
AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2021, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2021, 12:08 pm IST

This unique protest was held near Baba Petrol Pump in the city

 The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Aurangabad: The All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday held an agitation here against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray before his arrival for an event, wherein the protesters sarcastically thanked him for resolving various problems faced by the city and the Marathwada region of the state.

This unique protest was held near Baba Petrol Pump in the city.

 

Thackeray arrived in Aurangabad for a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day) at a memorial located in Siddharth Garden.

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands, which read "Thank you chief minister for resolving the drought-related woes, clearing the irrigation backlog and for resolving other issues".

Former AIMIM corporator Naser Siddiqui said, "Aurangabad is now known as the city of potholes. Shiv Sena says that the party has given 14 mayors to the city. But the chief minister should assess what work they have done for the city."

"So we are standing here to thank the chief minister," he said.

 

