Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022 | Last Update : 02:30 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Aug 2022  Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre
India, All India

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2022, 12:19 pm IST

The apex court adjourned hearing till August 22 on a plea relating to suspension by FIFA of the All India Football Federation

Supreme Court (ANI)
 Supreme Court (ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till August 22 on a plea relating to suspension by the international football governing body FIFA of the All India Football Federation based on a request by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the central government.

Solicitor Mehta told the apex court that considering several factors about what can be done, the Centre on Tuesday had taken up the matter with FIFA and Committee of Administrators (CoA) also played a key role and there is some breaking of the ice which has taken place.

Supreme Court asked the Centre to take proactive measures to ensure the holding of the Under 17 World Cup and lifting the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Late Monday night, the world football governing body FIFA announced that it had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) "with immediate effect".

FIFA cited "undue interference by third party", referring to a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to handle the daily affairs of the AIFF, as the cause for suspending India.

The suspension means no Indian team, club or country, can play international matches.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.

This is the first time the All India Football Federation has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year existence, with the Bureau of the FIFA Council stating there have been "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes".

Crucially, India will lose hosting rights of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to kick off on October 11, 2022.

Tags: all india football federation, fifa ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

In talaq-e-hasan, talaq is pronounced once a month, over a period of three months in one go and if cohabitation, between estranged couple, does not take place during this period, the divorce gets formalised after the third pronouncement of talaq in the third month. — PTI

Prima facie Talaq-E-Hasan not so improper, women too have option of “Khula”: SC

As the remarks made by law and Parliamentary affairs minister J.C. Madhuswamy have drawn criticism from some ministers, with one of them even advising him to quit the ministry, Bommai (third from right) said he will talk to all cabinet colleagues concerned. — PTI

‘Govt not functioning’, Karnataka minister says in clip

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham