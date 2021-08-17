India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' online

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced that it will issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi.

The announcement came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

"The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Officials said since Indian missions in Afghanistan are shut, the visa can be applied online and applications will be examined and processed in New Delhi.

The visa will initially be valid for six months, they said.

Security issues will be looked into while processing the applications and granting the visa to Afghan nationals, the officials said.

Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

The crowds came while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government.

There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.