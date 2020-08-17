Monday, Aug 17, 2020 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,648,353

61,252

Recovered

1,920,217

54,974

Deaths

51,059

835

Odisha60005042277396 Maharashtra59586541712320037 Tamil Nadu3380552782705766 Andhra Pradesh2898292012342650 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1544181375612449 Delhi1525801375614196 West Bengal116498867712428 Bihar10409372566537 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat78783615962785 Assam7687655216189 Rajasthan6129646604876 Haryana4715339601538 Madhya Pradesh45455340381105 Kerala4441528894157 Punjab3120619431812 Jammu and Kashmir2847020943542 Jharkhand2322414747244 Chhatisgarh1562110235142 Uttarakhand121758100152 Goa116397775104 Puducherry77324443110 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4569263216 Himachal Pradesh4156272018 Nagaland339414227 Arunachal Pradesh270118085 Chandigarh2102113729 Meghalaya13746756 Sikkim11676731 Mizoram7893710
  India   All India  17 Aug 2020  IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy rainfall in Pune, Satara
India, All India

IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy rainfall in Pune, Satara

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 17, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2020, 12:56 pm IST

Districts in Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, are expected to receive strong spells of showers, IMD said

Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
 Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar from Monday onwards.

 An official said that the intensity of rains would reduce from Tuesday. A red alert has been issued for isolated places in Pune and Satara districts in Maharashtra.

 

The IMD classifies a minimum 204.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours as extremely heavy. A red alert requires authorities to take preventive steps to minimise damage.

 “Districts in Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, are expected to receive strong spells of showers in the week beginning Monday (August 17). Satara and Pune districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday,” the IMD official said.

He said the rest of the region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the week. Parts of Maharashtra including north, Madhya and Vidarbha regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers till Thursday.

 

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains, some villages in Kolhapur district remained cut off from rest of the district due to flood in the Kasari river, a major tributary of the Panchganga river.

The official said the rate of the water discharge from the Almatti dam in north Karnataka has been increased by 20,000 cusecs to 2 lakh cusecs, after Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar spoke with Karnataka's water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Tags: mumbai rains, indian meteorological department, imd, mumbai weather, raigad, palghar, western maharashtra, pune, kolhapur, satara, sangli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Representational image

4G internet services restored on trial basis in Udhampur, Ganderbal

Encounter in J-K's Baramulla after three security personnel killed in attack. (File Photo- PTI)

J&K: Militant shot dead in Baramulla encounter, after 2 CRPF, SPO killed in attack

Supreme Court of India (PTI photo)

SC rejects plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main), NEET-UG exams amid COVID-19

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife Sudesh hold a prayer meet for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, at Governor House in Kolkata. PTI photo

Raj Bhavan under surveillance of Mamata, alleges governor Dhankar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham