Water levels up, Chandrababu Naidu asked to vacate house on Krishna bank

The Tadepalli village revenue officer (VRO) said the house has to be immediately evacuated because of the prevailing flood situation.

On Friday, floodwater entered the banana plantation next to the house of Chandrababu Naidu and also submerged neighbouring houses. (Photo: File)
Amravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu has been asked to vacate his riverfront house located on the banks of Krishna River in Amravati.

On Saturday, the state government served the notice to Naidu to vacate the rented house citing the flood situation in the area. He is a tenant at the Krishna Riverside residence.

On Friday, floodwater entered the banana plantation next to the house of Chandrababu Naidu and also submerged neighbouring houses.

However, the TDP alleged that the notice is a move to force Chandrababu Naidu out of his house.

Earlier, authorities had issued a notice to TDP president and asked him to vacate the house stating that the accommodation violated building norms.

