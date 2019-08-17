Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

Release Shah Faesal, J&K leaders: Harvard University students, alumni write to Centre

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 2:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 2:32 pm IST

The statement also appealed for 'democratic and peaceful means to ensure stability in the state of Jammu and Kashmir'.

Faesal was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 14 and sent back to Kashmir on the same day. (Photo: File)
 Faesal was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 14 and sent back to Kashmir on the same day. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the detention of former civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal, as many as 124 students, faculty, alumni and affiliates of the Harvard University on Thursday urged the Indian government to release the Kashmir-based Harvard alumnus and other local leaders.

The statement read: "We are concerned about the latest restrictions and arrests of many local leaders, including a Harvard student and politician, Shah Faesal."

"We urge the Government to release Shah Faesal and other local leaders. We request the government to take credible action keeping in mind the democratic rights of people during the process of bringing peace to the Valley," the statement further read.

The statement also appealed for "democratic and peaceful means to ensure stability in the state of Jammu and Kashmir”, reported Firstpost.

Faesal was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 14 and sent back to Kashmir on the same day. The next day, he was reportedly taken to a makeshift detention centre at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar.

Apart from Faesal, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were also put under house arrest, a day prior to the Centre's announcement to abrogate Article 370.

Sharply critical of the abrogation of state's special status, Faesal took to Twitter to vent out his anger and said: "Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey."

Tags: shah faesal, harvard university, kashmir issue, mehbooba mufti, omar abdullah
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that he cannot tell whether former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane's move of joining the Congress in 2005 was a mistake or a blunder. (Photo: Twitter/ @Menarayanrane)

‘Mistake or blunder?’ Sharad Pawar recalls Narayan Rane's move to join Congress

In January 2019, Faesal resigned from the civil services to join politics. (Photo: File)

Shah Faesal was detained when headed for ICJ against Article 370: report

An India Lithuania business forum will be coordinated by CII from the Indian side. (Photo: ANI)

VP Venkaiah Naidu departs for 5-day visit to Baltic nations

Further, it was identified that the infant was a boy and since the umbilical cord had fallen off, the boy would have been nearly two weeks old. (Photo: Representational)

Dead newborn found in Hyderabad dump, second case this month

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

2

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

3

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

4

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

5

After Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham