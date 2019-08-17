Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi leaves for two-day visit to Bhutan, aims to strengthen bilateral ties

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 11:05 am IST

This is Modi's second visit to Bhutan and his first since his re-election as Prime Minister.

After wrapping up his bilateral engagements, Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 After wrapping up his bilateral engagements, Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emplaned for a two-day visit to Bhutan with an aim to strengthen bilateral ties with the Himalayan nation in various fields.

This is Modi's second visit to Bhutan and his first since his re-election as Prime Minister.

"A central pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Continuing the high-level exchanges between the two countries, PM @narendramodi departs for #Bhutan on a two-day visit. This is PM's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said on Friday that India-Bhutan partnership forms an important pillar of New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and expressed confidence that his two-day trip will promote the time-tested ties between the two countries.

Modi will arrive at the Paro International Airport and will officially begin his engagements by visiting the Simtokha Dzong, a monastery built by Ngawang Namgyal who unified Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to receive audiences with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan and hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering.

On the second day of his visit, Modi is scheduled to visit the National Memorial Chorten. He will also be attending a cultural performance at Tashichhodzong - a Buddhist monastery - hosted in his honour.

The Prime Minister will also address the students at the Royal University of Bhutan.

During the visit, 10 MoUs are slated to be signed between the two close neighbours in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including that of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.

India and Bhutan share a special and time-tested partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect and reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provides an opportunity to the two sides to discuss ways to further strengthen and diversify the bilateral partnership, including economic and development co-operation, hydropower co-operation, people-to-people-ties as well as share views on regional matters and other issues of mutual interest," an MEA statement said.

After wrapping up his bilateral engagements, Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday.

Tags: narendra modi, bilateral ties, raveesh kumar, paro international airport
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

On August 5, the Central government had announced its decision to withdraw special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: File)

Democracy will now strengthen in J&K: Jitendra Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are expected to attend the meeting. (Photo: File)

Delhi: Group of Ministers meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence today

Jagan, who is on a week-long visit to the United States, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the United States, Harsh V Shringla, in Washington. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan asks business representatives to investment in Andhra during US tour

BJP leader further claimed that after listening to the 73rd Independence Day speech of KCR, people have lost all their hopes in the ruling TRS government in the state. (Photo: File)

KCR govt in Telangana reeling under debt of over Rs 2 lakh crores; claims BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

2

After Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

3

Find out where Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta

4

Researchers discover new pain organ in skin

5

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham