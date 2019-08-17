Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, All India

Indian Army hits Pakistan post opposite Rajouri sector

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 5:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 5:53 pm IST

Army sources said the exchange of fire between the two sides is still on after Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

On Thursday, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said that Pakistan was trying to push in infiltrators in last few days. (Photo : ANI)
New Delhi: A Pakistani post opposite Rajouri sector in Jammu Kashmir was hit in action by Indian Army on Saturday.

One Indian Army soldier lost his life this morning in Pakistani firing in Rajouri.

The deceased soldier was identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa.

Indian Army during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday had foiled multiple infiltration attempts by terrorists backed by the Pakistani Army.

Army sources had told ANI on Friday that to push terrorists from multiple points inside Indian territory, Pakistan has activated a major communication hub in Kali Ghati area near Neelam Valley in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to facilitate terrorists trying to infiltrate.

The communication hub with a range of 50-60 kilometers, allows terrorists to communicate with their guides even across the LoC.

Indian Army positions on the Line of Control have been alerted to prevent any misadventure by Pakistan Army.

Read: Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Rajouri

On Thursday, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said that Pakistan was trying to push in infiltrators in last few days.

The developments come in the wake of Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir.

