28-yr-old engineer dies after sharp kite string slits his throat in Delhi

PTI
A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

According to a Supreme Court directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha' and other dangerous kite strings. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A civil engineer died after his throat was slit by glass-coated manjha or kite string in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area while he was going to a relative's place, police said on Friday.

After celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Manav Sharma, 28, and his two younger sisters were en route to Hari Nagar on his scooter to meet their aunt, a senior officer said.

When he was travelling on the Paschim Vihar flyover, a Chinese manjha from a kite got entangled around Manav Sharma's neck and slit his throat. The cut was so deep that his windpipe was slashed and he fell before he could halt the scooter, the officer said.

Manav Sharma was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. His two sisters escaped unhurt. The man was a resident of Budh Vihar and worked as a civil engineer with a private builder, the officer said.

The Delhi police has received 15 calls relating to Chinese 'manjha' on Thursday and eight people were injured. Seventeen cases have been registered under Section 188 of the IPC for using glass-coated kite string (manjha).

According to a Supreme Court directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha' and other dangerous kite strings.

