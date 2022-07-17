Sunday, Jul 17, 2022 | Last Update : 01:43 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Jul 2022  IndiGo Sharjah - Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical glitch
India, All India

IndiGo Sharjah - Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical glitch

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2022, 10:33 am IST

Airline said that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad

This is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. (Representational image: AFP)
 This is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. (Representational image: AFP)

New Delhi: Another Indian flight, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot reported a technical defect.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release.

It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

Notably, this is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.

Earlier, on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.

"SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi. Boeing 737' engine has developed a technical fault. The captain of the aircraft sought a precautionary landing and was given permission. All passengers on board are safe. The call sign of the aircraft is SG11," sources told ANI on Tuesday.

According to the Karachi airport officials, the flight was diverted when it was on the way to Dubai.

"The plane landed in Karachi 0803 am (local time), 53 minutes after being airborne. It has been on-ground for the past four hours. Passengers are being looked after. The plane has been parked in the designated area where engineers are assessing the problem," Pakistan's civil aviation authority (CAA) official said.

The Indian low-cost carrier confirmed the emergency landing of SpiceJet in Karachi this morning.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," the spokesperson of the airline said.

According to SpiceJet, no emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing at Karachi airport.

"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," SpiceJet spokesperson said.  

 

Tags: indigo flight, flight diverted, flight diverted to karachi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)

India crosses 200 crore COVID vaccinations milestone, PM Modi lauds achievement

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan fired at his three colleagues at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Image)

J&K: ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Dhankhar has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for vice-presidential elections in 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP picks WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President poll

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham