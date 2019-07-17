Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

India, All India

UN court to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 9:33 am IST

The ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read the court’s decision in a sitting at 3 pm on Wednesday.

In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death after a secret trial by a military court. (Photo: File)
 In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death after a secret trial by a military court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The United Nation’s top court on Wednesday will announce its verdict on India’s petition challenging the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan military court for alleged involvement in spying.

Five months ago, the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) reserved its verdict in the matter. The ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read the court’s decision in a sitting at 3 pm on Wednesday.

On March 3, 2016, Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan authorities in Balochistan on charges of espionage and involvement in subversive activities. India was informed about the arrest on March 25, 2016. Islamabad, however, did not offer any explanation for the delay of informing India.

In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death after a secret trial by a military court.

After being petitioned by India in May 2017, the ICJ directed Pakistan to “take all measures at its disposal” to ensure Jadhav was not executed pending the court’s final judgment.

India has argued Pakistan acted in an irresponsible manner and violated several international treaties and obligations, including the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, by refusing to grant consular access to Jadhav.

During hearings at the ICJ last year, India sought Jadhav’s release and the quashing of his death sentence. It also asked for Jadhav’s custody to be declared illegal.

In its arguments, Pakistan said India’s claim for relief should be dismissed or declared inadmissible. It also relied on a 2008 bilateral treaty on consular relations, which it argued overrides any obligations under the Vienna Convention. It also contended espionage and terrorism are exceptions to the Vienna Convention.

Tags: icj, kulbhushan jadhav, india, pakistan, vienna convention
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The report said that globally, hunger is increasing in many countries where economic growth is lagging, particularly in middle-income countries and those that rely heavily on international primary commodity trade. (Photo: Representational)

‘Indians obese but hunger a concern,’ says UN report

He was seen batting. (Photo: ANI)

BJP's Yeddyurappa plays cricket with legislators in Bengaluru

In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on rebel MLAs today

'Towards late in the afternoon, she made her two children drink poison and later consumed it herself,' Varunkanth Reddy, Investigating officer from Chilkalguda police station said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Harassed by husband, Hyderabad woman gives poison to kids, kills self

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

2

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

3

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

4

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

5

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Twitter banter about 'O Saki Saki' can't be missed

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham