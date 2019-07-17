Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

India, All India

Tamil Nadu man arrested for posting invite to beef fest on social media

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 4:56 pm IST

Ezhilan posted message on July 13 and an FIR was registered against him on a complaint by a Village Administrative Officer in the district.

He has been arrested for uploading a post on social media inviting people to a 'beef festival' to be held in Kumbakonam soon, police said. (Photo: Representational)
 He has been arrested for uploading a post on social media inviting people to a 'beef festival' to be held in Kumbakonam soon, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Thanjavur: A 33-year old man in this district has been arrested for uploading a post on social media inviting people to a 'beef festival' to be held in Kumbakonam soon, police said here Wednesday.

S Ezhilan, founder-president of Tamil Nadu Kudiarasu Katchi, who hails from a place near Kumbakonam was arrested for posting the invite on Facebook, police added.

He was booked under IPC sections 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes.

Ezhilan is said to have posted the message on July 13 and an FIR was registered against him on a complaint by a Village Administrative Officer in the district.

A man was held in Nagapattinam district a few days ago for uploading a picture of himself consuming beef soup.

Tags: beef party, arrest, social media
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

The Commission will regulate fee and all other charges for 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities. (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet approves setting up of National Medical Commission

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

'MGNREGA should not continue forever, I am not in its favour. Our aim should be building poverty-free India,' Tomar said. (Photo: ANI)

MGNREGA should not continue forever: Tomar

The flight being taken off the runway by airport authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: SpiceJet flight hits technical snag; lands soon after take-off

MOST POPULAR

1

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

2

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

3

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

4

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

5

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham