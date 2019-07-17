Robert Vadra seeks more time in Delhi HC to reply to ED's plea against anticipatory bail

The case is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra Tuesday sought more time in the Delhi High Court to file his response to the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging his anticipatory bail in a money laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar granted two weeks' time to Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, to file his reply to the plea seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail and listed the matter for further hearing on September 26. Vadra's counsel said he was out of India when the court's notice on the petition was served on him and he has returned on July 11.

