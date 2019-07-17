Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

India, All India

‘Parents quarrel, need permission to die’, writes Bihar boy to President

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 4:30 pm IST

The teenager with roots in Bihar currently resides in Jharkhand, where his father is a government official.

According to Bhagalpur district administration officials, the matter came to light recently when they were alerted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (Photo: File)
 According to Bhagalpur district administration officials, the matter came to light recently when they were alerted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (Photo: File)

Bhagalpur: The PMO has instructed district officials in Bihar’s Bhagalpur to initiate an investigation and take necessary action after a 15-year-old boy, in a letter to the president, sought “permission” to end his life due to the strained relations between his parents, officials said.

The teenager with roots in Bihar currently resides in Jharkhand, where his father is a government official. His mother works at a bank in Patna.

According to Bhagalpur district administration officials, the matter came to light recently when they were alerted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The boy had sent the letter to the President about two months ago and it was apparently forwarded to the PMO, the officials said on Tuesday.

In his letter to the president, the boy is said to have expressed his exasperation over the nasty quarrels between his parents and claimed that it was having an adverse impact on his studies.

He had also alleged that his father, who was suffering from cancer, was being “threatened by anti-social elements” at the behest of his mother, the officials said.

Disgusted with the situation, the boy wanted to end his life, they claimed.

Investigations were on in the matter and action would be taken in accordance with law, the officials said.

After spending his childhood at NTPC, Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur from where his grandfather retired, the boy shifted to Deoghar, where he is living with his father and pursuing his studies, one of the officials said.

His grandfather and paternal uncles squarely blamed his mother for the strained relations with her husband, and also claimed that both had lodged cases accusing each other of being involved in extra-marital relationships.

The father of the boy is currently posted in Jharkhand’s Deoghar as a manager in the state rural development department, while his mother is posted as an assistant manager at a bank in Patna, the official said.

Tags: president, prime minister office, bihar, patna
Location: India, Bihar

Latest From India

The Commission will regulate fee and all other charges for 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities. (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet approves setting up of National Medical Commission

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

'MGNREGA should not continue forever, I am not in its favour. Our aim should be building poverty-free India,' Tomar said. (Photo: ANI)

MGNREGA should not continue forever: Tomar

The flight being taken off the runway by airport authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: SpiceJet flight hits technical snag; lands soon after take-off

MOST POPULAR

1

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

2

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

3

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

4

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

5

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham