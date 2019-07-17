Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

India, All India

‘Indians obese but hunger a concern,’ says UN report

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 9:42 am IST

In India, the number of undernourished people declined from 253.9 million in 2004-06 to 194.4 million in 2016-18.

The report said that globally, hunger is increasing in many countries where economic growth is lagging, particularly in middle-income countries and those that rely heavily on international primary commodity trade. (Photo: Representational)
 The report said that globally, hunger is increasing in many countries where economic growth is lagging, particularly in middle-income countries and those that rely heavily on international primary commodity trade. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: More Indians are becoming obese while the number of undernourished people in country has declined, according to a report by the UN that said that globally over 820 million people are suffering from hunger.

The report titled “State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2019” was issued on Monday by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report said that an estimated 820 million people across the world did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, which is the third year of increase in a row, underscoring the immense challenge of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

In India, the number of undernourished people declined from 253.9 million in 2004-06 to 194.4 million in 2016-18. However, the number of adults (18 years and older) who are obese grew from 24.1 million in 2012 to 32.8 million in 2016. The number of children (under 5 years of age) who are overweight stood at 2.9 million in 2018.

In percentage terms, prevalence of undernourishment in the total population in India was 22.2 per cent in 2004-06 and 14.5 per cent in 2016-18. Prevalence of wasting in children (under 5 years of age) was 20.8 per cent in 2018, while the prevalence of obesity in the adult population was 3 per cent in 2012, increasing to 3.8 per cent in 2016.

The report said that globally, hunger is increasing in many countries where economic growth is lagging, particularly in middle-income countries and those that rely heavily on international primary commodity trade.

The annual UN report also found that income inequality is rising in many of the countries where hunger is on the rise, making it even more difficult for the poor, vulnerable or marginalised to cope with economic slowdowns and downturns. “We must foster pro-poor and inclusive structural transformation focusing on people and placing communities at the centre to reduce economic vulnerabilities and set ourselves on track to ending hunger, food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition,” the UN report said.

It noted that poverty rates have declined between 3 per cent and 6 per cent  per year in El Salvador, Ghana, India, Tunisia and Uganda.

The report said that the impacts of economic slowdowns on food security and nutrition are demonstrated in Haiti, Nepal and the Niger. Amid a global financial crisis coupled with high food prices, households’ food security, as measured by dietary diversity, reduced by 5 per cent in Nepal, 8 per cent in the Niger, and 23 per cent in Haiti due to increased food prices.

In the Indian Himalayas, economic slowdown coupled with natural resource depletion and climate change negatively impacted on food production and employment opportunities. This resulted in increased threats to food security due to lower purchasing power, it added. The report also took note of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). “Unlike the previous cases, the MGNREGS was not designed to address employment problems arising from an economic downturn,” it said.

Tags: united nations, hunger, obese, world health organisation, world food programme
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death after a secret trial by a military court. (Photo: File)

UN court to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

He was seen batting. (Photo: ANI)

BJP's Yeddyurappa plays cricket with legislators in Bengaluru

In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on rebel MLAs today

'Towards late in the afternoon, she made her two children drink poison and later consumed it herself,' Varunkanth Reddy, Investigating officer from Chilkalguda police station said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Harassed by husband, Hyderabad woman gives poison to kids, kills self

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

2

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

3

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

4

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

5

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Twitter banter about 'O Saki Saki' can't be missed

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham