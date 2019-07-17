Ex-SP MLA claims being threatened, hides inside train toilet to save life

Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

In a letter, he complained about the incident to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Sunilam was travelling from Nizamuddin to Multai in an air-conditioned coach of Gondwana Express on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.
 Sunilam was travelling from Nizamuddin to Multai in an air-conditioned coach of Gondwana Express on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, former Madhya Pradesh MLA from Samajwadi Party Sunilam was forced to hide inside a train toilet after an unidentified youth allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, reported IANS.

Sunilam was travelling from Nizamuddin to Multai in an air-conditioned coach of Gondwana Express on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

In a letter, he complained about the incident to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Sunilam said that the accused, along with a woman named Aarti, boarded the train at Bina. He allegedly misbehaved and threatened him with dire consequences.

The Samajwadi Party leader claimed that he narrated the incident to the train’s travelling ticket examiner (TTE) but to no avail.

While narrating the ordeal, he said he hid inside the train toilet to save his life after the accused called up his accomplices when the train reached Bhopal railway station.

During the incident, Sunilam also shared his ordeal on Twitter, while tagging Ministry of Railways.

