Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

India, All India

BPSC chairman meets Bihar Governor over question paper row

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 8:34 am IST

BPSC Chairman said that action has been initiated in the matter and the commission has sought an explanation.

'Critically examine the role of Governor in the State politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?' the question asked in the General Knowledge Paper II examination of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Mains read, which later caused flutters in political circles. (Photo: ANI)
 'Critically examine the role of Governor in the State politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?' the question asked in the General Knowledge Paper II examination of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Mains read, which later caused flutters in political circles. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Chairman of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has met and briefed state Governor Lalji Tandon over civil service examination question paper in which a question referred to the governors of states as "kathputli (puppet)".

BPSC Chairman Shishir Sinha briefed Tandon and said that action has been initiated in the matter and the commission has sought an explanation from the person who set the particular question on the role of Governor in the BPSC Mains Examination paper.

The Governor Office said in a press release, "The Chairman of BPSC informed us that anyone from commission was not aware about anything related to question paper. Even, the commission get to know about if after the completion of exam."

"Critically examine the role of Governor in the State politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?" the question asked in the General Knowledge Paper II examination of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Mains read, which later caused flutters in political circles.

The question paper of the BPSC Mains Examination, which was held on Sunday, has come under attack from ministers in the state.

In a damage control exercise, however, the BPSC has sought an explanation from the person who put the question on the role of Governor in BPSC Mains Examination paper. Blacklisting him, the Commission has also barred him from setting the question paper in future.

"The person who put the question on a Constitutional post in BPSC Mains Exam has been asked for an explanation and has been barred from setting a question paper in future, thereby, putting him in a blacklist. Express regret over it," said BPSC in a press release.

The BPSC Civil Services Main examination was conducted from July 12 to July 14 while the final optional subject exam will be conducted on July 16.

Tags: bpsc, bihar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The report said that globally, hunger is increasing in many countries where economic growth is lagging, particularly in middle-income countries and those that rely heavily on international primary commodity trade. (Photo: Representational)

‘Indians obese but hunger a concern,’ says UN report

In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death after a secret trial by a military court. (Photo: File)

UN court to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

He was seen batting. (Photo: ANI)

BJP's Yeddyurappa plays cricket with legislators in Bengaluru

In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on rebel MLAs today

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

2

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

3

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

4

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

5

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Twitter banter about 'O Saki Saki' can't be missed

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham