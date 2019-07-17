BJP expels Lawmaker Pranav Champion for 6 years from party

Champion was seen brandishing guns to a Bollywood song in a video that went viral earlier this month.

The BJP's release read, 'The Bhartiya Janata Party has taken Uttarkhand's Khanpur constituency legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion's indiscipline seriously and has expelled him from the party's primary membership for six years.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it has expelled Uttarkhand BJP Lawmaker Pranav Kumar Champion for a period of 6 years on grounds of indiscipline.

