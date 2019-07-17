Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

India, All India

A timeline of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 2:23 pm IST

This case has stretched for more than three years now and it will take decisive turn when the ICJ will pronounce its ruling on July 17.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan military in Balochistan. (Photo: File)
 Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan military in Balochistan. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The arrest of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has become another bone of contention in the bitter relationship between India and Pakistan.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan military in Balochistan.
India approached the International Court of Justice against the Pakistani military tribunal's decision to sentence Jadhav to death, and a stay was granted on his execution.

This case has stretched for more than three years now and it will take decisive turn when the ICJ will pronounce its ruling on July 17.

The major developments in Jadhav case since his arrest in March 2016:

March 3, 2016: Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan's Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

March 25, 2016: A confessional statement was released in which Jadhav claimed to be a serving Indian Navy officer. India, on the same day, claimed that he was a former navy officer and was not serving. India denied any links with him and sought consular access to him.

April 8, 2016: Pakistan lodges First Information Report against Jadhav in Counter-Terrorism Department Quetta.

May 2, 2016: Initial interrogation began.

January 2017: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi presented a dossier to the UN chief regarding India's involvement in cross-border terrorism in Pakistan and Jadhav's arrest.

April 10, 2017: Jadhav was court-martialled and sentenced to death by a military tribunal for espionage. India deemed the death penalty handed through a Field General Court Martial as "pre-meditated murder".

May 08, 2017: India moved the International Court of Justice against Pakistan, accusing the latter of violating the Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case.

May 18, 2017: ICJ ruled the stay on Jadhav's execution by Pakistan "till the final decision of this court". It also rejected Pakistan's argument that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction in the matter, reasoning that it can hear the case because it involves, on the face of it, an alleged violation of one of the clauses of the Vienna Convention, which both Pakistan and India ascribe to and whose interpretation falls under its purview.

September 2017: India submitted written pleadings to the ICJ, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav.

November 10, 2017: Pakistan offered a meeting between Jadhav and his wife, in Pakistan, on humanitarian grounds.

December 13, 2017: Pakistan submitted its counter-memorial to India's claim before the ICJ. In the counter-memorial, it argued that the Vienna Convention does not apply to spy operations.

December 25, 2017: The Foreign Office hosted a meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife. The meeting held as a goodwill gesture ended in a diplomatic spat between the two countries over the security checks Jadhav’s mother and wife underwent and the language restrictions during the meeting.

February 19, 2019: The first official confrontation since the Pulwama attack took place between Pakistan and India as the ICJ began its four-day public hearing. New Delhi asked the UN's top court to annul Jadhav’s conviction.

Tags: international court of justice, kulbhushan jadhav, india, pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

'It is a very good question. The NRC is part of the Assam Accord and was also in (BJP's) election manifesto based on which the government has come to power. The government will identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country's soil and will deport them as per the international law,' Shah said in the Upper House.

Centre will identify illegal immigrants, deport them: Home minister Amit Shah

Kamal said, 'Brother Suriya has my support. He has every right to talk about education as Suriya's family has done a lot for educational development of the poor.' (Photo: File)

Kamal Haasan backs Tamil actor Suriya's comment over language row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier questioned Ghosh and Rajeev Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team of the state police that probed the multi-crore scam case. (Photo: File)

Saradha chit fund case: Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh appears before ED

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu for next 5 days

MOST POPULAR

1

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

2

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

3

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

4

No plan to completely ban petrol and diesel vehicles: Dharmendra Pradhan

5

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham