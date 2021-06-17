Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Jun 2021  Twitter India MD was questioned by Delhi Police on May 31 in toolkit case: Officials
India, All India

Twitter India MD was questioned by Delhi Police on May 31 in toolkit case: Officials

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2021, 12:55 pm IST

The government had asked Twitter to remove the 'manipulated media' tag as the matter was pending before the law enforcement agency

The row over the purported toolkit' escalated after the Delhi Police's Special Cell 'visited
 The row over the purported toolkit' escalated after the Delhi Police's Special Cell 'visited" two Twitter India offices on May 24 and served a notice, asking it to share information based on which it had classified Patra's tweet as 'manipulated media'. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari was questioned by the Delhi Police last month in connection with its probe into the 'COVID toolkit' case, officials said Thursday.

They did not divulge further details, but said he was also questioned about the company's policy behind flagging tweets by users as "manipulated media".

 

This came after Twitter labelled as "manipulated media" a tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on a Covid toolkit', attributed to the Congress, on how to target the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

A senior police officer said Thursday that a Delhi Police's Special Cell team, which is probing the matter, was sent to Bengaluru on May 31 where Maheshwari was questioned.

The row over the purported toolkit' escalated after the Delhi Police's Special Cell 'visited" two Twitter India offices on May 24 and served a notice, asking it to share information based on which it had classified Patra's tweet as "manipulated media".

 

The police action drew sharp criticism from the opposition Congress and Left which had accused the government of trying to stifle free speech and indulge in intimidation.

Protesting the Delhi Police "visit" to its offices, Twitter had said it was concerned about its employees and the potential threat to freedom of expression.

In response, the Delhi Police had issued a release terming Twitter's statements "mendacious", and designed to impede a lawful enquiry and seek "dubious sympathy".

The strongly-worded Delhi Police statement had also termed Twitter's conduct "obfuscatory, diversionary and tendentious".

The government had asked Twitter to remove the ''manipulated media'' tag as the matter was pending before the law enforcement agency, and made it clear that the social media platform cannot pass judgment while the issue is under investigation.

 

Tags: twitter india, delhi police, witter india md manish maheshwari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi riots: Court orders immediate release of 3 student activists from jail

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Centre to provide over 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

CBSE to declare class 12th results by July 31

A group of Indians who visited the Taj Mahal monument that was Wednesday reopened to public after the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus gather to get photographed in Agra. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham