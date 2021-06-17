Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Jun 2021  CBSE to declare class 12th results by July 31
India, All India

CBSE to declare class 12th results by July 31

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Jun 17, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2021, 12:02 pm IST

The 13-member panel submitted its report after the board examinations were declared cancelled

The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021. (Photo: PTI/Representative)
 The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) panel on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades or marks for class 12th examinations. The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021.

The 13-member panel, set up by the board, submitted its report after the board examinations of class 12th and class 10th were declared cancelled in the view of the ongoing pandemic.

 

As per the criteria, the results for class 12th will be decided on the basis of performance in class 10th, which will hold 30% weightage in the total marks, performance in class 11th, holding 30% weightage, and performance in class 12th, which will have 40% weightage in the total marks.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the apex court that there may be a moderation committee to "look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students" as far as the awarding of final marks for class 12th is concerned.

He further added that each school has to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations which would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE.

 

Venugopal also said that those students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations as and when the covid situation in the country gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

The attorney general also added that for students of class 10th & 11th, marks obtained in best of three from five examination papers in term exams will be considered. However, for class 12th, marks obtained in unit exams, term exams, and practicals will be taken into account.

For class 10, the schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30.

 

The CBSE had already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in tests or exams throughout the year, news agency PTI reported.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks), the news agency added.

Tags: central board of secondary education (cbse), cbse board examinations, cbse board results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A group of Indians who visited the Taj Mahal monument that was Wednesday reopened to public after the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus gather to get photographed in Agra. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

The functioning of the Ordnance Factory Board has come in for scrutiny by various high-level committees in the last two decades with the aim of improving their functioning and making these factories vehicles of self-reliance for defence preparedness. — DC Image

Ordnance Factory Board to be split into 7 entities

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi police challenge High Court on bail of 3 students

A year ago, in retaliation to the illegal custody and “barbaric treatment” then of two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad by Pakistani security agencies after being “abducted at gunpoint”, India had in June last year asked Pakistan to reduce its staff at its High Commission in New Delhi by half. — Representational image/ AP

India, Pak approve fresh visas for diplomatic missions of officials

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham