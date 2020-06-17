Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   All India  17 Jun 2020  PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting response
India, All India

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting response

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2020, 4:12 pm IST

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain.

In his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus, he also said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

 

For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important, he said.

Modi said India has always tried that differences do not become disputes. Later, the prime minister and those attending the meeting observed silence of a few minutes as a mark of respect for the slain soldiers.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Tags: indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, ladakh standoff, galwan valley

Latest From India

File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

Jaishankar and Wang talk; China says both agreed to deal fairly with situation

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Ladakh standoff result of Modi government's diplomatic 'short-sightedness': Adhir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM to hold all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff

Video Screengrab.

Beijing talks peace while its media steps up propaganda

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham