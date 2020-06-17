Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   All India  17 Jun 2020  India's corona nightmare continues with addition of 2,000 deaths in single day
India, All India

India's corona nightmare continues with addition of 2,000 deaths in single day

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jun 17, 2020, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2020, 12:33 pm IST

The number of active cases stood at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered.

Collectors being checked for temperature at the Pragati Bhavan. (PTI)
 Collectors being checked for temperature at the Pragati Bhavan. (PTI)

India's COVID-19 nightmare continued on Tuesday as the official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2,000 in a single day due to adjustments in the casualty figures in Mumbai and Delhi.

While Mumbai revised its toll up by 862 to 3,165 because of unspecified accounting "discrepancies", New Delhi saw a record jump of more than 400 deaths, taking its total to more than 1,800.

"The sudden surge in deaths is based on entry of data by the states. Maharashtra and Delhi have reconciled data from previous days," a Health Ministry official said.

It was not immediately clear how many of the deaths had occurred in the past 24 hours and how many were from adjustments over a longer period.

Meanwhile, India, the fourth-worst-hit country in the world by cases, recorded 354,065 cases in the last 24 hours. India added 10,974 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry, along with 2,003 new deaths.

Among the states, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit state -- accounted for 1,409 fatalities, taking its COVID-19 death tally to 5,537, according to the official data updated at 8 am.

Besides, Tamil Nadu reported 49 deaths followed by Gujarat  at 28, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at 18 each, Madhya Pradesh 11, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 7, Karnataka 5 and Telangana 4.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have reported one death each in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the number of active cases stood at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered. "Thus, around 52.79 cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

Tags: coronavirus death toll, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves after attending a briefing on Indo-China clash along the border in Ladakh on Monday night, in New Delhi. PTI photo

What's happening at Galwan valley: Rahul asks PM Modi

File image of BJP president JP Nadda.

Modi's India now has political will, Indian Army ready to face adversary: Nadda

File image of Dr Karan Singh. (PTI)

KP Oli has done irreparable damage to ties between India and Nepal: Dr Karan Singh

File image of Dr Karan Singh. (PTI)

Oli has done irreparable damage to ties between India and Nepal: Dr Karan Singh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham