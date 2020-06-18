Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 | Last Update : 10:48 PM IST

85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   All India  17 Jun 2020  Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi
India, All India

Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jun 17, 2020, 10:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2020, 10:05 pm IST

Later, both India and China issued statements saying they have agreed to de-escalate of the situation on the ground.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.
 External affairs minister S Jaishankar.

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the unprecedented clash in Galwan Valley was “pre-meditated, planned action” against Indian soldiers that will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. He asked China to take corrective steps during a phone conversation in which both the countries accused the troops of the other side of provoking and initiating the clash.

Later, both India and China issued statements saying they have agreed to de-escalate of the situation on the ground.

 

During his phone conversation with Wang, Jaishankar reportedly said that the Chinese troops “sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley” on the Indian side of the LAC, thereby trying to change the status quo, adding that after this became a dispute, the Chinese troops took “pre-meditated and planned action” against Indian soldiers that resulted in violence and casualties.

But the Chinese foreign minister reportedly hit back, accusing Indian troops of first attacking the Chinese PLA and demanded that the Indian side “conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, severely punish those responsible, and strictly control the (Indian) frontline troops”. Wang also warned New Delhi “not to underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty”.

Eventually, both the foreign ministers agreed that the situation would be handled in a “responsible manner” and to implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely”, adding that “neither side would take any action to escalate matters”.

In a statement, New Delhi said, “The external affairs minister (EAM Jaishankar)... conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020... the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo.”

The MEA added, “The EAM underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps... At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols.”

In its version of the conversation, the Chinese foreign ministry stated, “Wang Yi said that on the evening of June 15, the Indian front-line frontier troops brazenly broke the consensus reached at the two sides’ military chiefs (senior commanders) meeting. When the situation on the ground in the Galwan Valley had already eased, they once again deliberately provoked and even violently attacked officers and soldiers of the Chinese side... This led to violent physical confrontations resulting in injuries and deaths. This adventurous act of the Indian Army is a serious violation of the agreements reached between the two countries on the border issue and a grave breach of the basic norms of international relations.”

Beijing further said, “Again, China expresses its strong protest to the Indian side. We demand that the Indian side conduct a thorough investigation… and immediately cease all provocative actions to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The Indian side must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.”

The Chinese foreign ministry also said, “Wang Yi stressed that... mutual respect and support between the two sides is the right way to go; mutual suspicion and friction go against the fundamental aspirations of the two peoples. The two sides should in accordance with the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, step up communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation… The two sides agreed to... de-escalation of the situation on the ground.”

Tags: indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, eastern ladakh, galwan valley

Latest From India

File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

Jaishankar and Wang talk; China says both agreed to deal fairly with situation

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Ladakh standoff result of Modi government's diplomatic 'short-sightedness': Adhir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM to hold all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham