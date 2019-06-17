Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

While performing river trick, Kolkata magician disappears in Hooghly; fears drowned

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 3:04 pm IST

The underwater escape act was popularised by Harry Houdini almost a century back.

The act involved Lahiri to be dropped into the river by a crane after tying his limbs and mouth. It was also said that he jumped directly from the bridge which was disputed by the authorities.(Photo: Twitter)
 The act involved Lahiri to be dropped into the river by a crane after tying his limbs and mouth. It was also said that he jumped directly from the bridge which was disputed by the authorities.(Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Chanchal Lahiri, 41, a magician from Kolkata was feared drowned in the Hooghly river on Sunday while he performed the underwater escape act in front of onlookers, The Times of India reported.

Lahiri, who went by his stage name Mandrake, had performed a similar act in 2013 when he was assaulted by the onlookers who felt cheated as they caught the trick.

The underwater escape act was popularised by Harry Houdini almost a century back.

The Times of India reported that there were multiple reports about the incident. The accident happened around 1235 hours near pillar 28 of Howrah Bridge. A source said that Lahiri had taken a launch to the broadest part of the river. The spectators were on the vessel, at the shore and bridge.

The act involved Lahiri to be dropped into the river by a crane after tying his limbs and mouth. It was also said that he jumped directly from the bridge which was disputed by the authorities.

He was expected to rescue himself and swim back to the launch. But this did not happen. “When he did not come out for a long time, people panicked. A couple of people said they saw a man struggling, seeking help, in the middle of the river. The North Port police were informed and a team of divers from the disaster management group joined the rescue operation. Till late evening, Lahiri’s body was yet to be recovered,” The Times of India quoted DC (Port) Syed Waquar Raza to have said this.

After confronted by the mob in 2013, he had said that he was merely trying to promote the art of magic. In 2013, Lahiri emerged from the water and climbed on to launch. This happened six seconds after he was put under the water. Onlookers confronted him stating that the cage was fitted with a false door which was clearly visible.

Almost a decade ago, Lahiti had declared that he would walk on the waters of Hooghly but had to face embarrassment when the act went wrong.

Tags: chanchal lahiri
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added. (Photo: ANI)

Army officer martyred, another officer, 2 jawans injured in encounter

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches. (Photo: ANI)

100 children die due to acute encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo. (Photo: PTI)

Slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' chanted as Babul Supriyo takes oath

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)

Patients should know what's free and what isn't in govt hospitals: doctors

MOST POPULAR

1

oraimo Studio OEB-H66D review: Budget Apple Beats rival

2

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

3

Want to lose weight fast? This bracelet on Amazon will literally shock you thin

4

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

5

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham