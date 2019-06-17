Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 03:18 AM IST

Separatists using funds for personal gains: NIA probe

The NIA has now claimed that leaders like Asiya Andrabi of Duktaran-e-Milat was questioned about the educational expenses of her son in Malaysia.

The NIA has already asked the relevant authorities to provide details regarding certain bank accounts used by Andrabi’s son Mohammad bin Qasim while he was in the university.
New Delhi: Investigation from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a case of terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir has revealed that majority of the hardline separatist leaders who received funds from abroad used them for personal gains ranging from getting properties to paying for foreign education of their children and relatives.

The investigating agency has already questioned a number of Hurriyat Conference leaders and others from different organisations during which they admitted to having received funds from Pakistan to further spread subversive activities in the Valley.

The NIA has now claimed that leaders like Asiya Andrabi of  Duktaran-e-Milat was questioned about the educational expenses of her son in Malaysia. This money was arranged by Zahoor Watali, who was arrested in a terror funding case. Andrabi during questioning admitted to having collected funds and donations from foreign sources which was used by Duktaran-e-Milat to organise protests by Muslim women in the Valley. The NIA has already asked the relevant authorities to provide details regarding certain bank accounts used by Andrabi’s son Mohammad bin Qasim while he was in the university.

The NIA also questioned another hardline separatist leader, Shabbir Shah, about his hotel in Pahalgam, which is allegedly funded through funds received by him from Pakistan.

