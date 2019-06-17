Priyanka Gandhi set to meet cadre twice a week

The feeling within the party is that there is a disconnect between the cadres and the top leadership of the party.

New Delhi: After the drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leadership has decided to open its doors to its cadres. Insiders said, in a bid to ensure a direct communication with the party workers, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will meet them twice a week without prior appointments.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is ready to hit the ground in the state, in order to strengthen the party organisation in time for the 2022 Assembly polls.

“It emerged from the review meetings held after the Lok Sabha polls that there should be a greater coordination and communication between the leaders and the workers. For this, it has been decided that Priyanka Gandhi will meet the party workers at least twice a week,” a Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“The frequency of her tours to Uttar Pradesh (UP) will also increase in the near future,” he added.

The feeling within the party is that there is a disconnect between the cadres and the top leadership of the party. Often in the decision making of the party, either the suggestions of the cadres are ignored or they do not reach the leadership. Hence the mechanism is being put in place.

A few days back Ms Gandhi along with her mother Sonia Gandhi were in Rae Bareilly. Priyanka pulled up the party workers for failing to work for the Congress during the polls.

Many, even within the party, felt that such a public dressing down of the party workers was completely uncalled for.