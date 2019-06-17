Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

India, All India

Patients should know what's free and what isn't in govt hospitals: doctors

THE ASIAN AGE. | INDRASHISH MITRA
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 4:08 pm IST

West Bengal doctors have now been on strike for seven days and it seems there is no solution in sight.

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)
 The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Junior doctors still on strike in Bengal want an anti-violence bill in place to strictly deal with harassment of doctors at the hands of patients or their relatives. In relation to that, they also want to talk about the inaction of police in a situation where doctors were being harassed on the day of the incident.

A team of 32 doctors would meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with their draft of the bill.

Another demand doctors have is surveillance infrastructure to monitor hospital spaces and stop untoward incidents.

Doctors also want patients to be aware of what is free and not free in government medical care so that there is no confusion between hospital staff and patients. They want the process to be transparent.

Doctors mentioned there were two categories of demands, one which, if fulfilled, the doctors would call off the strike immediately, resuming their duties. And the other section includes policies that are for the longer run, to be discussed in more detail.

West Bengal doctors have now been on strike for seven days and it seems there is no solution in sight. It all began with the attack on junior doctors Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and Yash Tekwani in the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action.

In a conversation with a doctor, who is directly involved with the protests, it emerged what had actually happened on the night of Monday, June 10.

The ruckus began when one patient passed away in the hospital. People related to the patient hastily threatened the doctors and went away.

By midnight, people began assembling around the gates of the college and the doctors, seeing the crowd growing, called the police to handle the situation. The police did come, and closed the gates of the college compound. By around 2 am in the night, nearly two hundred people had turned up outside the gates and had started pelting rocks.

Soon, they broke open the gates and violence ensued leading to the attacks on Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and Yash Tekwani.

The doctor interviewed mentioned that was the point from which the agitation began. Violence against doctors wasn’t new in the state and there was already a rising resentment among the medical fraternity for a very long time which eventually evolved into the protest that we see today.

Tags: doctors strike, west bengal, mamata banerjee, nrs medical college and hospital
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added. (Photo: ANI)

Army officer martyred, another officer, 2 jawans injured in encounter

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches. (Photo: ANI)

100 children die due to acute encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo. (Photo: PTI)

Slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' chanted as Babul Supriyo takes oath

The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. (Photo: ANI)

Blackbox of crashed IAF AN-32 damaged, data retrieval may get delayed

MOST POPULAR

1

oraimo Studio OEB-H66D review: Budget Apple Beats rival

2

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

3

Want to lose weight fast? This bracelet on Amazon will literally shock you thin

4

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

5

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham