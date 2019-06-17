Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:39 AM IST

Hyderabad: Bar dancer stripped, thrashed for refusing to have sex with customers

ANI
According to the police, the victim had joined a pub as a dancer in Bagumpet area of the city a few months back.

After the dancer turned down their demand of paid sex, her colleagues including four women and a man stripped and beat her up. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Four women were held for allegedly stripping and beating a bar dancer after she denied to engage in paid sexual intercourse in Begumpet area of Hyderabad in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim had joined a pub as a dancer in Bagumpet area of the city a few months back. "Sometime after her joining, the management of the bar started harassing her to visit customers and perform sexual activities," the police in Panjagutta said.

After the dancer turned down their demand of paid sex, her colleagues including four women and a man stripped and beat her up.

A case has been registered under section 354 (Assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

All the four accused women have been nabbed while the man is on the run. The accused were sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining one accused, the police said.

Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy has sought a report from the Circle Inspector, Panjagutta, over the alleged incident.

