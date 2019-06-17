Heatwave kills 184 people, Section 144 imposed in Gaya

The deaths have been majorly reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts.

The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. (Representational Image)

Gaya: District Magistrate of Gaya, Abhishek Singh, on Monday imposed Section 144 in Gaya, Bihar after the heatwave left almost 184 people dead and several hospitalised.

The deaths in the state of Bihar have been majorly reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts.

Gaya and Patna recorded temperatures above 45 degree Celsius on Saturday, triggering a raging heatwave which led to the deaths.

The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. The district administration has also imposed a ban on the construction work from 11am till 4pm.

The work under MNREGA programmes will not be done after 10:30 am and no meeting will be allowed in open spaces during this time. All government schools in Bihar will remain closed till June 22 due to prevailing heatwave conditions.