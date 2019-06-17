Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 03:18 AM IST

India, All India

Embassies add to Yoga Day push

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 2:07 am IST

Yoga Day is an important annual event of the Indian government that is widely promoting yoga as a soft tool of diplomacy.

People perform yoga asanas ahead of International Day of Yoga in Thyangboche, Nepal, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 People perform yoga asanas ahead of International Day of Yoga in Thyangboche, Nepal, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: From attempting a “Suryanamaskar” outside their office at the United Nations to doing a head stand in the lap of Mount Everest, the Indian diplomatic corps across the world has got active to promote the International Day of Yoga (IDY) that marks its fifth anniversary on June 21.

Yoga Day is an important annual event of the Indian government that is widely promoting yoga as a soft tool of diplomacy. The world over, Indian diplomatic corps organise mega events in their respective place of postings to make yoga day a great success.

On Sunday, the Indian embassy organised a yoga event at Nepal’s Namche Bazaar — gateway of Mount Everest. This is for the first time, yoga was celebrated at the Base Camp of Mount Everest and India’s Bharat Sharma and other mountaineers created history by performing yoga at 17,600 feet with the mighty Mount Everest in the backdrop. Other foreign mountaineers, tourists and researchers also joined the event, along with local people and Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri and embassy officials.  

“The main objective of Embassies add to Yoga Day push the programme was to highlight the importance of yoga in daily life and to bring peace and harmony across continents, nations and people,” said an Indian embassy official.

Similar events took place in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, The Netherlands, Kenya, Laos and at the UN. The Indian embassy in China posted a photograph of a yoga session saying. “China takes to #Yoga in a big way! Glimpses of the curtain raiser at Tianhe Tan Park in Guiyang.”

In The Netherlands, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur joined the IDY events organised by the Indian embassy at Dam Square. In Colombo, Sri Lankan health minister Rajitha Senaratne and other dignitaries participated along with hundreds of enthusiasts to mark the IDY.

The Indian government through social media is promoting the IDY through animated videos series that feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining yoga asanas. On Sunday, Mr Modi tweeted one of his animated videos explaining “Bhujangasana” and its benefits in backpain.

The concept of the Yoga Day was proposed by Mr Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

Tags: international day of yoga, suryanamaskar

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi

Congress yet to pick its leader in Lok Sabha

Swami Bairagyanand

Chilli Baba defers ‘samadhi’, blames it on police

Recently, the Bihar Cabinet had approved a proposal to punish those who abandon their parents.

Odisha to help senior citizens ill-treated by their children

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: PTI)

Harsh Vardhan: Will set up research labs to fight encephalitis

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

2

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

3

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

4

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

5

Baseus Encok S17 review: Tune in, zone out and get lost in the music

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham