Delhi woman throws acid on boyfriend as he refuses to marry her, arrested

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 10:00 am IST

'The girl though was adamant on getting married and so hatched the plan to deface the boy,' police said.

 The woman has been arrested and further investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Delhi woman allegedly threw acid on her boyfriend to take revenge from him as he did not want to marry her, reported NDTV.

According to police, the woman was riding pillion on her boyfriend’s motorcycle when she asked him to take off his helmet as she was “unable to touch him properly”. Minutes later, she allegedly threw acid on him.

On June 11, the police received a call that a couple was attacked and when the police reached the hospital, they found that the woman had minor injuries on her hand while the man had severe burn injuries on his face, neck and chest.

For many days police was clueless who the attacker was as the couple said acid was thrown on them while they were on their way. The man later told the police, that the woman had asked him to take off his helmet. After several hours of interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime.

"The couple was in a relationship for over three years, but recently the boy had asked to end the relationship. The girl though was adamant on getting married and so hatched the plan to deface the boy," Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) told news agency IANS.

The woman has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

