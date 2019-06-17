Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

India, All India

AYUSH ministry proposes to introduce Yoga in curriculum

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 1:35 pm IST

Proposal envisages Yoga as a compulsory subject under the Physical Education (PE) curriculum for school students and collegians

Union AAYUSH Minister Shripad Naik (Photo: Twitter)
 Union AAYUSH Minister Shripad Naik (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik Monday said a proposal had been sent to the HRD ministry to include Yoga in the educational curriculum from the next academic year.

He said the proposal envisages Yoga as a compulsory subject under the Physical Education (PE) curriculum for school students and collegians.

“We expect the proposal to be cleared as soon as possible, which will allow Yoga to be part of the curriculum from the 2020-21 academic year,” he said.

Speaking on preparations of International Yoga Day, celebrated worldwide on June 21, Naik said the main function would be held in Ranchi in Jharkhand and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief guest.

“Several yoga gurus and invitees from abroad will be participating in the function,” he said, adding the number of countries hosting programmes as part of International Yoga Day had risen from 177 to almost 200.

Tags: ayush, yoga
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The policemen identified as assistant sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and constable Pushpendra have been suspended. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

Watch: Delhi police brutally thrash tempo driver after he brandishes sword

On June 13, Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dala rejected Chadha's bail plea and sent him to 14-days judicial custody. (Photo: File)

Delhi court grants bail to Monty Chadha in cheating case

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time. (Photo: ANI)

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

On Sunday, the doctors said that they were ready for talks with Mamata Banerjee but the CM should meet them in presence of journalists and representatives of all the 14 medical colleges in the state. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee to meet doctors on strike in Bengal today at 3 pm

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

2

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

3

Shocking Samsung admission fears Galaxy smartphone termination

4

Kangana Ranaut's sister mocks Ranbir-Alia's horse-riding pics; calls them 'pappus'

5

Atrocious Apple iPhone 11 feature confirmed

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham