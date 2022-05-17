Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

  India   All India  17 May 2022  Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J-K situation at high-level meeting
India, All India

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J-K situation at high-level meeting

PTI
Published : May 17, 2022, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2022, 12:33 pm IST

The meeting, attended Lt Gov Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla took stock of the preparedness for the Amarnath yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following several targeted killings, including of Kashmiri Pandits, in the union territory, officials said.

The high-level meeting, attended Lt Gov Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as well as the heads of intelligence and security agencies, also took stock of the preparedness for the Amarnath yatra that is scheduled to begin on June 30 after two years.

 

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a government employee, was killed by terrorists inside his office in Budgam district. A day after the death of the Kashmiri Pandit, police constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district.

Last week, four pilgrims were killed and at least 20 injured when the bus they were travelling in caught fire near Katra in Jammu. Police suspect a sticky bomb might have been used to trigger the fire.

Bhat's killing triggered protests by members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who staged staged protests in the Valley demanding enhanced security and transfer of government employees to safer locations.

 

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of major J-K parties, on Sunday urged Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave the Valley as it was their home and it would be painful for all.

To ensure that the Amarnath Yatra, a major security challenge given the recent incidents of violence, goes off smoothly, the Central government is going to deploy at least 12,000 paramilitary personnel as well as thousands of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The annual pilgrimage to the high altitude cave shrine could not happen in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, it was cut short just before the abrogation of Article 370.

 

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the yatra, which is expected to end on August 11.

Tags: amit shah, amit shah reviews j-k situation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM Modi

Court Commissioners Vishal Singh (2L) and Ajay Pratap Singh (L) with their team leave after the third and last day of a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Mosque complex, in Varanasi, Monday, May 16, 2022. (PTI)

Gyanvapi mosque survey report not ready, Commission to seek more time from court

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram (PTI file image)

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for receiving illegal gratification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during a bilateral meeting, at Lumbini in Nepal. (PTI Photo)

Modi invokes Lord Ram in Nepal to strengthen ties, six pacts inked

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham