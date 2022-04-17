Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Apr 2022  Buy Indian goods to wad off future unemployment: PM Modi
India, All India

Buy Indian goods to wad off future unemployment: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Apr 17, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2022, 7:16 am IST

If people use local goods for the next 25 years, then the country will not have to face the issue of unemployment, said the PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the dedication of KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat, through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the dedication of KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat, through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad:  India cannot afford to remain stagnant at this juncture and it has to become self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while urging people to buy locally-made products only. He said if people use local goods for the next 25 years, then the country will not have to face the issue of unemployment.

Modi was speaking after unveiling a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi via video link on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

 

“India cannot afford to remain stagnant today. Whether we are awake or asleep, we cannot continue to remain where we are. The global situation is such that the entire world is thinking on how to become ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant),” Modi said.

“I would request the saints of the country to teach people to buy local products only. ‘Vocal for local’ is the in thing. At our homes, we should only use things made by our people. Imagine the high number of people who will get employment due to this,” he said.

“We may like foreign-made goods, but these things do not have the feel of the hard work of our people, the scent of our Mother Earth,” Modi said, adding, “In the next 25 years, if we just use local products, there won’t be unemployment for our people.”

 

The prime minister inaugurated the statue of Lord Hanuman  at the Ashram of ‘Param Pujya Keshvanand ji’ at Morbi in Saurashtra region. This is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of Hanumanji Char Dham project.

The first statue in the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010, and work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has also started.

Calling Lord Hanuman an inspiration for all and the one who ensured the right to respect of all the forest-dwelling species and tribals, Modi said it is an important thread of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’.

He said the spirit of Ram Katha — the story of Lord Ram, of which Lord Hanuman is an integral part, unites everyone through devotion to God. “This is the strength of Indian faith, our spirituality, our culture, our tradition,” he said.

 

Modi said the same spirit connected people from different sections in pre-Independent era India and helped the country take resolve for achieving independence.

India’s faith and culture emerges from harmony, equanimity and inclusivity, he said, adding that Lord Ram set an example of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ (together, with everyone’s trust) by taking all together to accomplish a job, despite himself being competent to do everything on his own.

Modi also recalled his past connection to Khokhra Hanuman Dham, where the statue has come up, and said it was a source of inspiration for him.

Recalling the Machhu Dam disaster of 1979 in the region, he said that lessons learnt from that calamity helped him tackle the 2001 Bhuj earthquake.

 

Morbi has also benefited from the development of tourism in Kutch, he said, while mentioning other tourist attractions, like ropeway at Girnar, which he said has helped people reach the temple located atop a hill.

“India’s innate strength is such that tourism can be developed without doing much,” he said, while emphasising on the need to keep pilgrimage sites clean so as to inspire people to do the same.

The country’s spiritual leaders provided new strength to India’s independence by creating a spiritual awakening among people before 1857, when India’s struggle for independence started, Modi said.
“The sense of selfless service and devotion that Hanumanji taught will make India strong,” he added.

 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, lord hanuman, hanuman jayanti
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)

Prashant Kishor pitches detailed 2024 poll plan, may join Congress

TMC leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha waves towards supporters as he arrives at the party office after winning Asansol parliamentary constituency by-elections, in Asansol, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

TMC, Congress, RJD win; BJP draws blank in bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — PTI

Boris Johnson to arrive in India on tw-day visit from April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi )PTI)

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham