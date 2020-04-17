Friday, Apr 17, 2020 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

Private schools cannot charge transport fee for lockdown period: Sisodia

PTI
No student's access to online classes should be restricted, irrespective of fee payment

New Delhi: No private school will be allowed to increase fees during the coronavirus lockdown and only the tuition fee can be charged till the time schools reopen, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

"We have got several complaints about schools hiking fees and also levying charges like transport fee, which is not even being utilised during the lockdown. No private school will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government. Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee," Sisodia said at a press conference.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, clarified that charges such as transport fee, annual fee or any other miscellaneous head cannot be levied during the lockdown, which will continue till May 3.

"No school can charge three months' tuition fee (at a time), the fee has to be collected monthly. Schools are mandated to pay salaries to their staff including the contractual ones. If they are short of funds, they can reach out to their parent organisation for funds.

"No student's access to online classes should be restricted, irrespective of fee payment," Sisodia said.

