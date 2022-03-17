Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Mar 2022  India restores 5-year e-tourist visa to 156 countries
India, All India

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa to 156 countries

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2022, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2022, 8:47 am IST

All currently valid old long duration (10 years) regular tourist visa given to nationals of the US and Japan have also been restored

Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. (PTI)
 Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. (PTI)

New Delhi: India has restored all currently valid five year e-tourist visa given to citizens of 156 countries and regular paper visa to nationals of all countries with immediate effect, two years after their suspension follow the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials also said all currently valid old long duration (10 years) regular tourist visa given to nationals of the US and Japan have been restored.

 

Fresh long duration (10 year) tourist visa will also be issued to the US and Japanese nationals.

The government has decided that currently valid e-tourist visa issued for five years, which was suspended since March 2020, shall stand restored to the nationals of 156 countries, an official told PTI.

Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019.

Currently valid regular (paper) tourist visa with validity of 5 years, issued to foreign nationals of all countries, which remained suspended since March 2020, shall stand restored.

Fresh regular (paper) tourist visa up to five years validity will also be issued to the nationals of the eligible countries subject to the restrictions imposed from time to time, the official said.

 

Currently valid old long duration (10 years) regular tourist visa which too remained suspended since March, 2020, shall stand restored for the nationals of USA and Japan.

Fresh long duration (10 year) tourist visa will also be issued to the nationals of USA and Japan.

The foreign nationals on tourist and e-tourist visas will be able to enter into India only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (IPs) or Airport ICPs by flights, including those under the 'Vande Bharat Mission or 'air bubble' scheme or by any flights as allowed by the DGCA or Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In no case, the foreign nationals will be allowed to enter through land border or riverine routes on tourist visa or e-tourist visa.

 

The government instructions will not be applicable to Afghanistan nationals who will continue to be governed by the separate instructions issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding grant of -e-Emergency X-Misc visa, the official said.

Tags: covid impacts, e tourist visa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at Lions Public School, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Over 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine given to children aged 12-14 yrs on day 1

Students register themselves to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at a school in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

COVID-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths

In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers. (Representational Photo:ANI)

BJP seems likely to retain its CMs in all four states

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

China foreign minister Wang Yi likely to visit Delhi later in March

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham