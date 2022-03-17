Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Mar 2022  COVID-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths
India, All India

COVID-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2022, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2022, 11:16 am IST

A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Students register themselves to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at a school in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
New Delhi: With 2,539 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,01,477, while the active cases have declined to 30,799, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,132 with 60 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases constitute 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.

In a span of 24 hours, 7,17,330 COVID-19 tests were conducted. India has so far tested over 78.12 crore (78,12,24,304) samples, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,24,54,546, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.80 crore.

Of the 60 new fatalities, 50 were from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,132 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,759 from Maharashtra, 67,008 from Kerala, 40,026 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,144 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,191 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

