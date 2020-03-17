Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra reports first death in Mumbai, coronavirus cases in India climb to 125

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2020, 12:36 pm IST

It's a 64-year-old man with multiple health complications

A man rides past by an awareness board displaying preventive measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a bus stop in Mumbai on March 16, 2020. (AFP)
 A man rides past by an awareness board displaying preventive measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a bus stop in Mumbai on March 16, 2020. (AFP)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported its third coronavirus fatality with a 64-year-old man dying in Mumbai, Health Ministry officials said as the number of positive cases rose to 125.

This is Maharashtra's first coronavirus death.

The Mumbai patient was admitted to the city's Kasturba Hospital and was suffering from multiple health issues apart from being infected by the novel coronavirus, said BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi.

Earlier, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi died after they tested positive for the infection.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states. The 125 positive cases include 22 foreign nationals.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases including one foreigner.

Karnataka has 8 coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 39 including 3 foreigners. Ladakh has reported four cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported four cases.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

In Haryana all the fourteen infected with the virus are foreigners while Uttarakhand has reported one case.

Kerala has recorded 24 cases including two foreign nationals. The number also includes three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

Tags: maharashtra, third coronavirus death, mumbai, kasturba
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Representational image

CAA not in violation of fundamental rights: Centre to Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Treat men and women officers equally: Supreme Court on permanent commission

Representational photo

Nirbhaya convicts approach NHRC to prevent execution

File photo

All ASI monuments to remain closed over covid19

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham