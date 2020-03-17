Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

India, All India

Doctor who treated coronavirus-infected man tests positive

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2020, 12:25 pm IST

63-year-old doctor and his family has been put under quarantine

Medics outside an isolation ward of a hospital. The doctor who treated a man who tested positive after his death has also been found positive. (PTI )0060B)
 Medics outside an isolation ward of a hospital. The doctor who treated a man who tested positive after his death has also been found positive. (PTI )0060B)

Kalaburagi/Bengaluru: A doctor who had treated a coronovirus-infected man who died in Kalaburagi last week has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old doctor has been placed under quarantine at his home along with his family members and is being shifted to an isolation ward, Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Sharat B said.

A 20-year-old woman who travelled from the UK has also tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to 10.

"We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10", health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu tweeted.

These ten cases include that of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19" last week.

On Monday, a 32-year-old man who returned from the US via London earlier this month tested positive for coronavirus, making it the eighth case in Karnataka.

He was on home quarantine and has now been admitted in an isolation facility.

"He returned from US via London on 8th March 2020 (same flight as patient number 4 who tested positive)," officials said. 

Tags: kalaburagi, karnataka, doctor, mohammed siddiqui, coronavirus, death
Location: India, Karnataka, Gulbarga

Latest From India

Representational image

CAA not in violation of fundamental rights: Centre to Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Treat men and women officers equally: Supreme Court on permanent commission

Representational photo

Nirbhaya convicts approach NHRC to prevent execution

File photo

All ASI monuments to remain closed over covid19

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham