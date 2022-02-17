Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Feb 2022  Not tenant, but partner in Congress: Manish Tewari refutes rumours of resignation
India, All India

Not tenant, but partner in Congress: Manish Tewari refutes rumours of resignation

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2022, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2022, 1:59 pm IST

If someone wants to push me out of the party, that's a different thing, Tewari said

Congress leader Manish Tewari. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress leader Manish Tewari. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ludhiana: Refuting the rumours of his possibility of resignation from the party following the recent incidents of defections, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday said that he is not the "tenant but the partner" in the party suggesting that he does not intend to quit the party.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, "I have said this earlier also that I am not a tenant but a partner in the Congress party. If someone wants to push me out (dhakke mar kar bahar nikalega) of the party, that's a different thing. As far as I am concerned, I have given 40 years of my life to this party, if somebody wants to push me out, that's a different matter."

 

Asked about the leaders leaving the Congress party, the MP said that such incidents cause damage to the party.

"Any leader who leaves the party causes damage and it should be thought about seriously," he said.

Notably, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party after which Tewari had called it "unfortunate" and said that the ambition for Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things.

Asked about his comment, the Congress leader said, "I think that every person has an ambition. And I said it in this context."

Talking about Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal promises ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, Tewari said that the state needs political stability at the border and hoped that Congress would be voted back to power.

 

"Punjab needs political stability. It needs an experienced government. Punjab has special challenges being a border state. I want to appeal to the people of Punjab that there is a need to deliver a clear and decisive decision. I hope that the decision will be in Congress' favour," he said.

Tags: manish tewari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test, at municipal corporation's testing centre at Manpada, in Thane (PTI file photo)

India adds 30,757 COVID-19 cases, tally increased to 4,27,54,315

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

EC pulls up Telangana BJP MLA for bid to intimidate UP voters

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham